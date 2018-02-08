'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Trailer, Premiere Date Released By MTV

Facebook/jerseyshoremtv Promo image for 'Jersey Shore' on MTV

The wild and crazy gang from the shores of Miami are definitely back.

MTV released the first trailer for "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," where seven of the original cast members of reality show that ran from 2009 to 2012.

The "Jersey Shore" reboot will reunite Deena Nicole Cortese, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, and Ronnie Ortiz Magno. This means that only Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola did not sign up to return to the show.

According to a previous report, opted not to return to the series because of her ex-boyfriend Ortiz Magno. "She's happy in her current relationship and didn't want to be disrespectful of that," a source reportedly said.

The trailer also announced that the reboot will premiere on Thursday, April 5. It will also debut in the exact same day around the world through Viacom's international network of channels under MTV. This means that "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" premiere will be aired in almost 180 countries worldwide.

Before the announcement of the reboot, Sorrentino told Page Six in July that fans should expect to see more of the craziness in the show's future installments.

"The stars have aligned, and it's time to make reality TV great again," he stated. "[The reunion] really is long overdue. It really is unbelievable. I mean, every single person on that cast was just an unbelievable personality, and put us all together and you really don't know what you're going to get ... I'll be honest, I'm surprised somebody hasn't done it before this. It's been about five years, and as soon as there was a hint of it online, it's trending. That just tells you something right there."

While the reboot will also bring the original cast members' families, Polizzi's husband Jionni LaValle announced on Instagram that he will not appear in the show.