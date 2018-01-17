'Jersey Shore' Reboot News: Upcoming Series to Film in Miami

(Photo: Facebook/jerseyshoremtv) "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" will be filmed in Miami, MTV has confirmed.

The "Jersey Shore" crew is heading to the East Coast.

MTV has announced the destination for the upcoming "Jersey Shore" reboot, and it will be a location familiar to most fans. The revival series will be filming episodes in Miami, Florida, which also used to be the orignal program's season 2 location.

Cast members returning for the upcoming show include Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio," Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. Unfortunately, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola decided not to join the squad's onscreen reunion.

"In my head, in my dreams of dreams, I really hope that [Sammi] pops in," Farley recently told Us Weekly. "Yeah, it's gonna be different. I wish she would be on it but I understand why she's not going to be on it," she went on to say.

Giancola did not reveal the reason behind her decision, leading fans to speculate that it has something to do with her ex Ortiz-Magro. The former couple's tumultous relationship was heavily documented in the show until their split in 2014.

When asked if Giancola did not sign on because of her ex or because she wanted to be out of the limelight, Farley said it could be "both." She added, "I respect her decision. We all respect her decision. It is what it is. In my head, I still have hope."

Meanwhile, "Jersey Shore" alum Angelina Pivarnick recently announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend Chris Larangeira. She also posted photos from the romantic proposal on her Instagram account, along with pictures of her and Larangeira.

The pair had been in a relationship for a year now. However, they have known each other for 14 years, even before Pivarnick joined the MTV reality program.

MTV has yet to announce a release date for "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."