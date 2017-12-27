'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Girlfriend Jen Harley Pregnant With Their First Baby

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Snooki, from reality TV series "Jersey Shore," arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will soon be a dad.

The "Jersey Shore" star is expecting his first child with girlfriend Jen Harley, Us Weekly confirmed. Speaking with the media outlet, Ortiz-Magro said Harley is six months along and they are set to welcome a baby girl. Though he initially wanted a boy, the expecting dad stated he is "used to being around girls" because he grew up with sisters.

Harley — who is already a mom to an 11-year-old son — and Ortiz-Magro have been dating for almost a year. They have been inseparable since, with the reality star even posting a sweet message to his lady love a few days ago.

"Things in life never go as planned or happen the way you expect it! #BestFriend #MyLife #LoveHer," he wrote.

Aside from welcoming their bundle of joy, Ortiz-Magro is also set to appear in the "Jersey Shore" reunion next year. MTV announced in November that a new series featuring the program's original cast members will be released this coming 2018.

All members of the cast are slated to return for the project, except for one: Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola. Her romance with Ortiz-Magro was heavily documented on the series and their relationship's twist and turns certainly made fans glued to the show throughout its run.

In an interview, the future father shared his thoughts about his ex-girlfriend's decision to stay away from the limelight. "It's something she chose to do and it's her choice," he told TooFab. "So you know, as someone who was around her forever, you gotta respect that. We all respect that and we just wish her the best."

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" premieres sometime next year on MTV.