'Jersey Shore' Stars to Reunite for MTV's 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'

(Photo: Facebook/JerseyShoreMTV) The original cast of "Jersey Shore" on MTV.

"Jersey Shore" is coming back to MTV with a twist.

One of MTV's most popular programs will be returning soon, according to reports. Original cast members of "Jersey Shore" are set to reunite for the upcoming "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," which adds a family feel to the pop culture phenomenon that ran from 2009 until 2012.

Fan-favorites from the original series will be appearing on the new project, including Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio," Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jenni "JWOWW" Farley.

Although most members of the crew already have their own spouses and kids, they are still excited to see the group back together. Polizzi, who is now mom to two kids, even shared a video of the show's teaser on her Instagram Tuesday.

Unfortunately, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will not be part of the reunion. She reportedly opted out of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" because she did not want to be around her ex, Ortiz-Magro.

"Everyone was invited to come on the show but Sammi was the only one who didn't want to. A big reason for that was because she didn't want to be around Ronnie," an insider revealed to Us Weekly. "She has been enjoying her life off of TV and didn't want to change that."

In the flagship series, Giancola and Ortiz-Magro gave viewers a glimpse of their tumultuous relationship. They eventually called it quits for good in 2014 and have not reunited since.

Speaking with TooFab, Ortiz-Magro opened up about his former flame's decision to not be on the show. As someone who had been in a relationship with her for a long time, Ortiz Magro explained that everyone must respect Giancola's choice to stay out of the limelight. "We just wish her the best," he added.

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" is scheduled to premiere in 2018. A definitive release date has yet to be announced by MTV.