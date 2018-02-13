Jessa Duggar Comes Under Fire for Endangering Youngest Son

Facebook/countingontlc Jessa Seewald, Ben and Spurgeon on "Counting On"s promotional banner

"Counting On" star Jessa Duggar previously made headlines when she got fans mortified over her poor parenting. Just recently, she came under fire yet again for letting her 1-year-old play with a fireplace.

Last week, Jessa took to Instagram to share a video of her two-year-old son Spurgeon reading. While the video was sweet enough to melt the heart of her followers, some were sharp-eyed enough to notice her other son Henry in the background, playing with their fireplace. Henry just turned one this month, and many deemed it negligent of Jessa to let him play unattended in a place like that.

Shortly after posting time, fans and followers were quick to point out the danger of letting Henry play with the fireplace. One fan commented, "Why are you allowing him to do this?" Another one commented, "Ingestion of that stuff will cause violent vomiting—I know from firsthand experience."

Many others pointed out that the danger lies in the fact that since Henry is at a point in his life when he wants to learn more about his world, he has the tendency to put everything within his reach into his mouth. "I didn't let my babies chew on tubes of diaper rash cream or butt paste. There is absolutely no excuse to let him. I'm sure he has toys he can chew on," one mother said.

While most fans reacted negatively to Jessa's post, there were a few who came to her defense, saying that she must just have forgotten about Henry because she was teaching Spurgeon at that time. Jessa has yet to respond to her critics.

Meanwhile, fans of Jessa will see her back on "Counting On" with the rest of the Duggars and her young sons Spurgeon and Henry this month. The show premieres on Feb. 26 on TLC.