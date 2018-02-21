Jessa Duggar News: 'Counting On' Star Seen Wearing Pants in Video Posted Online

Facebook/countingontlc Promotional image for 'Counting On'

Jessa Duggar has followed in her sisters' footsteps and started wearing pants.

It may not seem like big news to many, but the Duggar women have always been required to wear skirts, among other things. Jill and Jinger Duggar have already broken the family rule, having worn pants more than once. Now, Jessa has followed suit.

In a video Jessa posted on Instagram, her 12-month-old son, Henry, can be seen playing with his toy car in the living room. The toy rolls under a chair, prompting Jessa to go and pick it up. And, while only her leg is seen, it is apparent that the mother of two, who is married to Ben Seewald, is wearing pants.

Fans have been getting updates on the Duggar siblings through social media and various reports, but they will soon witness their lives unfolding in the new season of TLC's "Counting On." In a sneak peek obtained by PEOPLE, it is teased that fans can expect to see weddings and pregnancies being revealed.

"We've had a lot of exciting things happen in our family recently and in the past few months — and you never know what's around the corner," Jessa says.

As fans may know by now, Jinger is expecting her first child with husband Jeremy Vuolo. She is currently in her second trimester, as evidenced by an announcement photo she posted on social media. Theories have since started circulating about Jinger's unborn child — everything from the gender of the baby to the name of the new addition to the Duggar family. There are even those who believe that they are having twins.

Joy-Anna Duggar's wedding to Austin Forsyth will also be glimpsed in the upcoming season, as well as their love-filled honeymoon. The sneak peek also teased a possible pregnancy for Joy-Anna.

"During our relationship, all the way up to our wedding day, we had never been alone together, so it was really amazing being on our honeymoon — just being by ourselves," she says in the video.

