Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Welcome Baby Boy

Reuters/Mike Segar Actress and founder of the Honest Company Jessica Alba poses as she arrives for the 20th Annual Webby Awards.

Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, finally have a son.

On Sunday, Dec. 31, Jessica Alba announced on Instagram that she had finally given birth to her third child with husband Cash Warren, sharing a photo of their newborn baby and finally revealing his name. "Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!!" wrote the actress. "Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. #familyof5," the actress wrote on Instagram.

For his part, Cash had also shared a picture of himself with his son while also praising his wife for being strong, saying, " Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know ... you're so lucky to have her by your side." He went on to say how thankful his son would be someday knowing that he has two amazing older sisters who would guide him throughout the way.

A post shared by Cash Warren (@cash_warren) on Jan 1, 2018 at 11:51am PST

"On your first day of life, I promise to love you, to cherish you, and to provide you with a sandbox full of dreams to explore. Welcome to the family my sweet baby Hayes! 12/31/2017," he went on to say.

Jessica and Cash, who have been married for nine years now, also share two daughters together: Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9. Also, it has been revealed that the sisters had been quite excited to know that they would finally be having a baby brother. Furthermore, a source close to the couple explains that both Jessica and Cash had always planned to have a third child. However, they just wanted to wait for a few years before that and now, that time has finally arrived.

News of Jessica's pregnancy was first announced back in July. A few months later, she received a cute baby shower from fashion designer Rachel Zoe and actress Molly Sims — two of her closest friends.

In October, Jessica finally revealed that they would be having a boy when she posted a cute video of her daughters pulling on a string and then releasing blue confetti.