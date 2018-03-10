'Jessica Jones' Season 2 News: Carrie-Ann Moss Talks About Her Character's Vulnerability

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promo photo for 'Jessica Jones'

Carrie-Ann Moss, who portrays Jeri Hogarth in "Jessica Jones," talked about how it was to play her character in a state of vulnerability. Meanwhile, Krysten Ritter shared about how season 2 contributed to the Time's Up movement.

In "Jessica Jones" season 2, Jeri was diagnosed with the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) disease and was being forced out of her company because of it.

Moss shared in an interview with Variety that she had "fun" playing the vulnerable side of Jeri while still maintaining her powerful character. But she said that it was challenging for her to deal with the diagnosis.

"Imagining that, reading about that, and as a human just putting myself in those shoes was intense," Moss said. She added that she was able to handle the conflict in her character by just being human about it.

"I think it's always best to try and cover it up as much as possible because I think that's what we do," said the actress.

Moss also addressed Jeri's sudden thought of ending her life. According to her, it was just Jeri's reaction to her diagnosis.

According to her, her character was just "so controlling" that she'd rather die than have to rely on someone else.

"She's just so controlling. ...She's never had to rely on anyone, ever, so that's the only thing she can think of," Moss explained.

Meanwhile, Ritter talked about how "Jessica Jones" already contributed to the Time's Up movement even before it was launched.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ritter revealed that they finished shooting season 2 by the beginning of October 2017, which was also the month that the Time's Up movement began.

"The fact that we participate in a huge social conversation? It's amazing. It doesn't happen every day that you're on a show you love doing and acting in that also inspires a lot of social conversations," Ritter claimed.

Details have yet to be confirmed for "Jessica Jones" season 3.