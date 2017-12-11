'Jessica Jones' Season 2 News: Netflix Releases First Trailer, Announces Premiere Date

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promo image for 'Jessica Jones' season 2

Netflix has finally unveiled the first trailer for "Jessica Jones" season 2 along with the announcement of its premiere date.

"Jessica Jones" is one of the Marvel franchise series streaming on Netflix. The titular super-powered private investigator is played by actress Krysten Ritter.

The "Jessica Jones" season 2 trailer started off with the private investigator's voice in the background saying: "Everyone has secrets. If not their own, then someone else's." The video teaser also showed snippets of Jessica's spying activities all around New York with her handy DSLR camera as well as her action-packed encounters with some of the upcoming bad guys in the show.

In the middle of the trailer, Jessica was seen in a conversation with Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor) where the latter told the leading character: "Knowing what was done to you might help you." As Trish said this line, the video teaser showed Jessica looking at the report of her family's death where she was described as the "sole survivor."

This part of the trailer supported earlier teasers that season 2 would delve deeper into Jessica's past. That will not be an easy thing to do for the titular character as she said in the trailer: "What if facing it makes me worse?"

A part of the video teaser also featured Jessica being arrested by the police as Malcolm Ducasse (Eka Darville) watched in disbelief.

While Kilgrave (David Tennant) was not shown in the trailer, his return in season 2 has already been confirmed numerous times. In fact, an earlier released teaser photo for "Jessica Jones" season 2 previewed the supervillain standing beside Jessica while psychologically tormenting her.

In a recent interview, showrunner Melissa Rosenberg also explained to Entertainment Weekly what was the importance of bringing Kilgrave back in season 2. She said: "Well, as always, our show is very much about Jessica and her internal life and her struggle, and he's such a part of her construction and her dilemma. I think just having him come back and be that mirror again is really important."

"Jessica Jones" season 2 will premiere on Thursday, March 8, 2018 -- which symbolically coincides with the celebration of International Women's Day.