'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Premiere Date, News: New Trailer Reveals Heroine Digging Into Her Past

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones The official trailer reveals bits of Jessica's past.

Netflix released the official trailer for "Jessica Jones" season 2, and it shows the titular character catching on with her past.

The two and a half-minute official trailer begins with Jessica (Krysten Ritter) smashing glasses at a bar while she's struggling to grasp memories that have been surfacing in her head.

Although Jessica has been afraid to look into her past, it seems that she will finally face her fears in season 2. The trailer reveals some pieces of information that Jessica will discover about her family and how she came to have special abilities.

Jessica knows that her entire family was killed in a car accident and that she was the only one who survived. Afterwards, someone conducted "horrific experiments" on her, which is how she believed to gain powers. However, Janet McTeer's mysterious character enlightens her on what really happened.

"You were brought back from the dead. Your powers were a side effect," McTeer said to Jessica.

When Jessica asks McTeer how many others like her are out there, she doesn't give a response. However, Jessica's memory will bring her back to the place where she was resurrected and remember that she wasn't alone.

"We were made here, me and something else. The only way to find it is to open the door wider," Jessica reveals.

Jessica will have a lot of doubts about discovering her past, out of fear that she might become worse if she knows what happened to her. But her best friend will always be there to help her see the bright side of things.

"Just knowing what was done to you might help you," Trish (Rachael Taylor) comforts Jessica. Season 2 will take Jessica and Trish's friendship to the next level, as they become more than just best buds.

"Jessica might not want a sidekick but she needs one," Trish says, as the trailer shows her kick-ass beside her best friend.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 premieres on March 8 on Netflix.