Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promotional image for 'Jessica Jones'

Netflix has released a new trailer for the second season of "Jessica Jones."

The trailer, titled "Her Way," opens with Jessica in anger management, telling the other participants about her backstory as she bounces a ball against the wall. There is no doubt that the titular heroine has been through a lot, but having it all laid out at once definitely puts things into perspective.

She recounts how her family died in a car accident and how she went through terrible things like experiments, rape, and getting kidnapped. On top of it all, she had to kill someone against her will. The rest of the group are visibly taken aback when Jessica breaks the ball and manages to make a dent in the wall. It is clear that anger management does not work for her as she says she is "still angry."

"Some people call me a hero. Some people call me a freak," she says. "I didn't ask for this."

With her loved ones in danger, Jessica has a choice to make in the new season. She can either stay in the dark or take action — and it is made abundantly evident that she chooses the latter.

Jessica has long been battling her inner demons, and there are parts of her past that she still does not know about. As previewed in the first trailer Netflix released, Jessica is on a mission to find out the truth about her past, which is not going to be pretty. It also looks like she is going to receive help from a couple of people, whether she likes it or not.

Questions about Jessica's background will be answered, and actress Krysten Ritter, who plays the lead character, has teased a more emotional plotline. A figure from her past — Kilgrave (David Tennant) — will also return, though it remains to be seen how since he was killed in season 1.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 will be released on Thursday, March 8, on Netflix.