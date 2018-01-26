'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Rumors: Janet McTeer's Mysterious Character is the Villain

Facebook/Marvel's Jessica Jones Kilgrave will continue to haunt Jessica Jones in season 2.

A new promotional image for "Jessica Jones" season 2 has arrived, and it shows Janet McTeer for the first time. While the actress's role is still mysterious as of this writing, some suspect that her character will be the big bad in the upcoming season of the Marvel series on Netflix.

While "Jessica Jones" season 2 is slated to arrive in less than two months time, it remains unclear as to who its big bad will be. However, with the latest promotional image for the upcoming season of the series, it is now believed that McTeer's character will be this season's main villain.

As seen in the photo in reference, Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) seems to be having a conversation with McTeer's mysterious character. While a single photo cannot confirm that McTeer's character will be the main force Jessica Jones will have to contend with, some believe that it is not entirely impossible as, after all, the big bad for the Marvel series' next season has not been revealed yet.

What is certain at this point in time, though, is that Kilgrave (David Tennant) will continue to be a threat to Jessica Jones, who, on the other hand, will try to solve the mystery on her superpowers and the death of her family.

The trailer has also revealed that the Marvel superhero will have a sort of a new love interest as portrayed by J.R. Ramirez.

"We're always digging deeper into Jessica's character and this season we're peeling back even more layers, revealing more about the experiences that have shaped her present-day life," said "Jessica Jones" showrunner Melissa Rosenberg.

Apart from McTeer and Ramirez, Leah Gibson is also joining the Marvel series for the first time while Rachel Tayler, Eka Darville, and Carrie-Anne Moss also return to reprise their Trisk Walker, Malcolm Ducasse, and Jeri Hogarth, roles, respectively.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 premieres on Netflix this March 8, 2018.