'Jessica Jones' Season 2: [SPOILER] Will Be Back

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promo image for "Marvel's Jessica Jones" season 2

The second season of Marvel's "Jessica Jones" is coming to Netflix in March, and it features the return of one of the most iconic characters on the show.

Our ex-heroine Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will be facing off against her archnemesis once again in season 2. Kilgrave (David Tennant) will be returning to the show, one way or another. Kilgrave, better known as Zebediah Killgrave in the comics, is Jones' archenemy, and is none other than the super-villain Purple Man. In August of 2017, there was rampant news of Kilgrave actor David Tennant confirmed to be cast for season 2.

Viewers clearly saw his death last season, with his neck clearly snapped in half, though characters with super powers have often come back from worse. Whether Kilgrave does return from the dead, or if he appears in season 2 as something else entirely, is still unknown. Jones' could be dealing with remnants of Kilgrave's manipulation and he could just appear in flashbacks.

The fact remains that the alias of Kilgrave's comic book character, Purple Man, has yet to make an appearance on the show, and this could very well be the foundation for his introduction.

There has been no information disclosed about the plot for season 2, although enthusiasts expect crossover series "The Defenders" will have a major role in introducing its plot. The crossover features Jones (Ritter) joined by a unison of Marvel characters such as Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Daredevil (Charlie Cox), and the Iron Fist (Finn Jones), all of which have their own TV shows, therefore a consistency of plots and timelines is required.

Leah Gibson has also been cast for this coming season, who plays Ingrid, who is also believed to be the super-villain Typhoid Mary, a powerful psychic from the comic books. Her temperament and background bare an extreme resemblance to those of the comic book character's. Typhoid Mary is also known as Bloody Mary and Mutant Zero.

J.R. Ramirez from DC's "Arrow" was also cast as a new superintendent in Jones' apartment building.

Filming for season 2 began in April 2017 with the working title "Violet," and it features an all-female line-up of directors. Executive producer Melissa Rosenberg proposed to increase female staff, which Netflix was heavily supportive of.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 will be available for streaming globally on Netflix this March 8.