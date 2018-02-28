'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Haunted by Ghosts of the Past

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promotional image for "Jessica Jones"

"Jessica Jones" is Netflix's second foray into Marvel after the success that was "Daredevil" and, just like its first go around, it was massively successful and received critical acclaim. As such, it was no surprise that the online streaming service renewed it for a second season that is set to premiere this coming March. But what exactly awaits New York's finest superpowered private eye?

The first place to look for information is in the upcoming season's trailer. Based on the few clips seen, it is clear that the next season of "Jessica Jones" will focus more on how Jessica got her powers and how she came to be who she is. Essentially, it looks like it might be an origin story of some sort, and fans can infer that she will be going up against other people that are just as gifted as her.

One review of an early screening says that one of Jessica's adversaries in the new season is a currently unnamed character portrayed by actress Janet McTeer. On the show, McTeer also has powers similar to those of Jessica, presumably because she went through the same experiments, and serves to play a stronger, angrier, and more violent version of the hero.

It has been confirmed that David Tennant will return to reprise his role as the mind-controlling Killgrave, the primary antagonist of the previous season. However, reports say that he will only be around for one episode. So, it seems he will be staying dead and will most likely either play a role in a flashback or some hallucination that Jessica has to overcome to face whatever obstacles are in her way in the new season.

It is unfortunate because Tennant's performance was probably one of the most memorable parts of the first season, but it will be interesting to see just how well "Jessica Jones" can stand without him as the villain. Some reviews have already come in saying that Krysten Ritter, the actress for the titular character, definitely brought her A-game for the second season and is able to carry it well. Outlets have also praised several of the side characters receiving more prominent roles in this season as well.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 will be available on Netflix starting March 8.