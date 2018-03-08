'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: IGH Sends Super Fighter To Stop Jessica

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promo photo for 'Jessica Jones'

IGH is ready for whatever Jessica (Krysten Ritter) is planning in her investigation of her family's death the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones."

According to Comicbook, the mysterious organization has someone who can match Jessica's strength and powers. It has been announced that actress Janet McTeer has been tapped by Netflix to play a pivotal role. Although very little details have been revealed about her character, McTeer hinted that she is going to be physically potent. She also stated that in her years as an actress, she has never done something like it before.

"It was a very physical character. To play somebody with her kind of issues was something I'd never done before. The way she looks at life is a little skewed," McTeer hinted. "When they sent me scripts of the part, I thought, 'This is a part I haven't played before.' To do something you've never done before when you're my age is really cool. I liked the challenge. ... I realized that it's hard enough running around when you're 25, but when you're 55, that's harder."

Meanwhile, the fans are eager to meet the rest of the new characters to be introduced in season 2. As reported, Jessica's company, Alias Investigations, will have a fierce rival. Chang Consulting Management is a large private investigating firm that is highly threatened by Jessica's growing clientele. Its boss, Price Chang (Terry Chen), plans to absorb Alias and use Jessica's new popularity to gain more money.

Since Jessica is quite well-known for her superpowers, he hopes to rake in superhuman cases alongside the usual probes that his company does. As the trailer reveals, Jessica has no wish to work under Chang. When she declines the offer, he arrogantly replies that he will not take no for an answer. This only makes Jessica angrier than before.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 airs Thursdays at 3 a.m. EST on Netflix.