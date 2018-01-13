Jessica Jones Season 2 Spoilers: Jessica Attempts To Move On After Kilgrave's Torments

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promotional photo for 'Jessica Jones' season 2

In just a couple of months, "Jessica Jones" will finally return for season 2.

Netflix confirmed that the second installment of the Marvel superhero web series will be released on Friday, March 8. The announcement came with a brand-new trailer featuring Krysten Ritter in the titular role.

Based on the trailer, Jessica will try to move forward with her life as a private investigator after experiencing torture from her nemesis Kilgrave (David Tennant) in the first season. But despite Kilgrave's death under her own hands, it seems like his image will still haunt her in season 2 after Entertainment Weekly confirmed that the vile character will appear in the show's upcoming season.

Another report revealed that "Arrow" alum J.R. Ramirez will also join the cast of "Jessica Jones" season 2. He will portray the role of Oscar, a doting single father who will move into Jessica's apartment building as its new superintendent. The report also mentioned that Oscar will try to keep his distance from the reluctant superhero because he is afraid of the trouble that follows superheroes like her.

Executive producer Melissa Rosenberg shared her excitement upon Ramirez's entry to the cast roster. "J.R. is an incredible addition to our cast, bringing complex and subtle emotion and humor," Rosenberg stated. "He exudes warmth, edge and intelligence, and blends perfectly with our tone."

Aside from Jessica and Kilgrave, the second season of "Jessica Jones" will also bring back Jessica's adopted sister Trish Walker (Rachel Taylor), Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss), and Malcolm Ducasse (Eka Darville).

However, there are no confirmed news yet if Jessica's former lover Luke Cage (Mike Colter) will also return for another encounter with Jessica next season.

More information about "Jessica Jones" season 2 is expected to be released by Netflix before its official release in the lineup of the streaming service provider in March this year.