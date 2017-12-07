'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Jessica Embraces More Work as Private Eye

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promotional photo for Netflix series, "Jessica Jones."

Jessica (Krysten Ritter) will welcome the numerous offers from potential clients to become their private eye in the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones."

During the first installment's finale, Jessica's brave actions against Kilgrave (David Tennant) earned her quite a number of supporters. She was supposed to be arrested for the villain's murder, but Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss) secured her release. Soon after, Jessica received calls asking for her service as an investigator. The new season is expected to see her booming business as more and more clients hire her for their sleuthing needs.

While busy with work, Jessica is set to meet a colorful array of new acquaintances. One of them is an interesting man who will become her new building superintendent. Oscar (to be played by J.R. Ramirez) is described as a single father who is aware of what Jessica does for a living. He wants nothing to do with her, fearing that she will only make problems for him and his son. Oscar's little guy, however, will fall in love with the pretty heroine.

Executive producer Melissa Rosenberg spoke about Ramirez's addition to the cast. According to her, his unique vibe would jive well with what they have going for the show. It remains to be seen to what extent Oscar is going to be around Jessica. Speculations are rife, though, that he will become her new love interest. Jessica called it quits with Luke (Mike Colter) last season when her part in his wife's murder was revealed. Ramirez's character is exactly what the heroine needs to move on with her life.

"J.R. is an incredible addition to our cast, bringing complex and subtle emotion and humor," the EP said. "He exudes warmth, edge and intelligence, and blends perfectly with our tone."

"Jessica Jones" season 2 is expected to air next year on Netflix.