'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Jessica Jones Digs Deeper Into Her Past

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promo image for "Marvel's Jessica Jones'" season 2

After over two years of wait, "Jessica Jones" season 2 is finally coming, with the main protagonist looking into her past to dig deeper about why her life turned out the way it did.

"How many others are there like me?" Jessica Jones, played by Krysten Ritter, is heard asking in the newly-released action-packed trailer. "I have 17 years of questions and they are deep," she added.

In the upcoming season, the series protagonist hopes to find out why she was the only one who survived the horrific car crash that killed her entire family. That means going beyond the walls of the laboratory where she believes she had been experimented on.

She knows the basics, but she wants to dig further to know what exactly happened, and if there are others like her. "The only way to find it is to open the door wider," Jessica said in the trailer.

After murdering her tormentor, Kilgrave, in season 1, the New York City private investigator is now a reputed "super-powered killer." With that, the trailer shows that a new character is hoping to take over her private investigation practice.

With Jessica busy uncovering her past while a mysterious killer is terrorizing New York City, one of Defenders' most popular superheroes has her hands full this season.

Fans are wondering whether the much-awaited sequel will be able to live up to the hype of the original series. Basing on the trailer though, it looks like "Jessica Jones" season 2 has all the same elements.

It should also continue to tackle serious issues, with a focus on the power of women. According to Variety, all 13 episodes of the second season were directed by women.

"Jessica Jones" showrunner Melissa Rosenberg said during her panel at "Transforming Hollywood 7: Diversifying Entertainment" that their original plan was only to increase the number of female directors. Along the way, however, someone involved with the production suggested that they make it an all-female roster instead, an opportunity that she said she immediately jumped on.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 will premiere March 8 on Netflix.