'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Series Digs Deeper Into Jessica's Backstory?

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promo photo for 'Jessica Jones'

The premiere of Marvel's "Jessica Jones" season 2 is right around the corner, and one of the highly anticipated arcs the series could be tackling is expected to dig deeper into the titular character's backstory.

Cinema Blend noted that season 2 will see Jessica's (Krysten Ritter) adoptive sister, Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor), holding an important set of files she got from her mother that might provide answers to Jessica's past before the car crash that took the lives of her biological parents and brother.

In fact, returning showrunner Melissa Rosenberg said back in the 2016 Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California, that there was still a lot to discover when it came to Jessica's character and narrative.

"I think I just want to continue with her character. She's a very damaged character and her damage goes beyond Kilgrave [David Tennant]. There's a lot to mine from in her backstory and in her present day situation. I think we'll find something," Rosenberg said.

In the 13 episodes of "Jessica Jones" season 1, a number of fans probably wished they had been shown more about the mysterious IGH organization before the show concluded. Now that season 2 is days away from its premiere, many fans are likely hoping that their questions about IGH will soon get some answers.

One of the only things known about the IGH is that they had paid for Jessica's hospital bills after the car crash. However, it is unclear whether they did so out of plain concern or if they were doing it because they had something to do with the fatal accident. The possibility that the IGH could be behind giving Jessica superhuman strength is also another plot that could pop up in the series soon.

Meanwhile, Jessica was able to kill her tormentor and villain in the show, Kilgrave, in season 1. However, it has already been confirmed that he will return in season 2 which only means he managed to escape death once again.

In the previously released teasers for "Jessica Jones" season 2, the titular hero was seen in a photo with Kilgrave beside her seemingly still doing his job of messing with Jessica's mind. In fact, Ritter also said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the upcoming installment was "more emotional" and would be much like an "emotional thriller" where Kilgrave is most likely to blame.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 starts streaming on March 8 -- in time for the International Women's Day -- on Netflix.