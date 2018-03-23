'Jessica Jones' Season 3 Spoilers: Jessica to Fight Trish in Ultimate Showdown?

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promotional image for 'Jessica Jones'

It will take a miracle for Trish (Rachael Taylor) and Jessica (Krysten Ritter) to be friends again in next season of "Jessica Jones."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, one of the storylines to look forward to in the upcoming season is whether Trish and Jessica's friendship will remain intact after what happened in the previous season's finale.

Jessica met her mother, Alisa (Janet McTeer), who turned out to be the season's big bad. Contrary to what she knew, Alisa did not die in the accident. She was turned into a fighting machine, and though Jessica was appalled with what happened to her mom, she was still happy. Never in her wildest dream did she expect that one of her family members was still alive.

During their fight, there were moments when Alisa looked like her humanity was resurfacing. Just when she was about to reach out to Jessica, Trish appeared and shot her in the head. Speculations are rife that what happened will put a rift in the relationship between the two girls. They may even become each other's greatest enemy.

In a recent interview, Taylor spoke about what was going through her character's mind during the encounter. According to her, there was never a doubt in Trish's mind that Alisa would hurt Jessica. Trish's first priority would always be to keep her friend safe.

According to Taylor, what makes the show interesting is that it does not have binary ideas of good and bad. Every character is hiding an evil side deep within. Trish was no exception. She continued to toy the lines of what was right and lawful and what she thought was justifiable throughout the season.

"One view is that Trish is not always the good girl in this season. There are shades of her compromising Jessica and causing her pain. For me, the through line was always that Trish wanted to save Jessica in the way Jessica has saved Trish in the past. At any cost, really. It doesn't matter that she knows it will cause Jessica great pain. The overriding drive is that Trish has to save Jessica," Taylor explained.