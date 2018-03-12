'Jessica Jones' Season 3 Spoilers, News: Trish Could Become Hellcat, Showrunner Teases

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promotional image for 'Jessica Jones'

The entire second season of "Jessica Jones" was only recently released, but fans are already wondering about the next cycle.

Netflix has yet to renew the series for a third season, but fans should not worry too much about the show's future. After all, season 2 just dropped last week, and the streaming giant still has other Marvel series on its plate.

But, more than the potential release date of "Jessica Jones" season 3, fans are likely wondering what to expect from the storyline. For those who are unaware, the second season of the superhero series saw the titular character (Krysten Ritter) meet her mother, Alisa (Janet McTeer), who was thought to be dead.

Unfortunately, Alisa was not the same person she was many years ago. She had become a dangerous killing machine. And, while Jessica wanted to have a close relationship with her mother, she was not even given the chance because Trish (Rachael Taylor) killed Alisa, thinking Jessica was in danger.

The act, as showrunner Melissa Rosenberg told Entertainment Weekly, "really shakes up" the relationship between Jessica and Trish. And, even though Trish's move drew ire from fans, Rosenberg explained that Trish was only doing what she thought was right.

"In her mind, she was saving Jessica and taking a mass murderer out of the world," she said. "For her, it was really justified, and she really sincerely felt that Jessica was in danger."

Season 3 also saw Trish beginning to display supernatural abilities, which sets up the story and character of Hellcat. While Rosenberg did not confirm that Trish would eventually become Hellcat, she did tease an opportunity there.

"All I can say is, I always want to leave a season with doors open, so then if we come back for season 3, we have somewhere to go," she said. "You never want to box yourself in, but you do want to lay some groundwork. That's all to say, I don't know."

With new seasons of "Luke Cage" and "Iron Fist" on the way, "Jessica Jones" could return for a third season next year. However, Netflix has yet to announce anything concrete.