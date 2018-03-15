'Jessica Jones' Season 3 Spoilers: Trish's Hellcat Journey Begins

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promotional image for 'Jessica Jones'

Trish's (Rachael Taylor) transformation as Hellcat appears to finally be in the works in next season of "Jessica Jones."

As IGN reports, the last installment left a huge hint with regards to the future of Taylor's character. Trish's storyline dwelled heavily on her need to become a superhero like Jessica (Krysten Ritter). She tried everything to enhance her abilities, even ingesting a questionable drug from the IGH. This preoccupation put her friendship with Jessica in jeopardy. Trish seemed to have got what she wanted in the end, though.

In the final minutes of the season, viewers saw her instinctually catching her phone, which she dropped, with her foot and then flipping it back in her hand. The website posits that there is a huge possibility that Trish will be donning the iconic yellow spandex (or even a yellow leather jacket) of Hellcat, her comic persona. At the moment, Netflix has yet to announce the renewal of the show, but speculations are rife that it will happen soon.

Meanwhile, season 2 fulfilled its promise to delve deep into Jessica's dark past. The heroine spent most of the installment searching for answers on what happened to her the night her family was killed. Although viewers were expecting to see more IGH background in the storyline, the series failed to show this, except for the confirmation that Will (Wil Traval) has been indeed transformed to an evil super soldier, Nuke. Series creator Melissa Rosenberg spoke about the season's main focus.

"This season is very much about the question of "who am I?" We're coming off season 1, where Jessica has taken a life. Justified or not, she's taken a life, and it was actually easy. And that scares her. It makes her wonder, is she a killer, like Kilgrave wanted her to be, like he tried to make her into? ... Meanwhile, you've got Trish stirring up the snakepit of her past, and that's bringing up a lot of nature vs. nurture questions about who she is. So it really takes us into a deeper exploration and introspection about Jessica's life. Her conflict this season is both external and internal," the EP said.