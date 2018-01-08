'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' Cast News: Sara Bareilles Gushes About Booking 'Dream Role'

(PhotoCredit: Reuters/ Mike Cassese) Singer Sara Bareilles smiles during a live interview on the television show 'MuchOnDemand' in Toronto, April 21, 2008.

NBC has tapped Sara Bareilles to star as Mary Magdalene in "Jesus Christ Superstar Live," a staging of the iconic 1971 Broadway rock opera of the same name.

Following the big news, the "Waitress" star took to Twitter to express her excitement, calling it her "dream role" and an answered prayer to be in the concert.

My prayers have been answered! Dream role! Opposite @johnlegend in #jesuschristsuperstar, I will be Mary Magdalene on @NBC this April!

Her remarks echo her statement in the press release, in which she said that her being excited to be part of "Jesus Christ Superstar Live" is "the understatement of the century."

This score and this musical have been a part of my life from a very young age and it will be one of the great thrills of my life to sing these iconic songs. It's incredible to see the beloved medium of musical theatre being embraced by television audiences, and this cast and creative team is extraordinary. I feel extremely lucky to be a part of the project!

Bareilles also responded to the tweets of praises from co-stars and fans who are all excited to watch her perform. The singer replied to the kind words of Andrew Lloyd Webber, the genius behind the music for "Jesus Christ Superstar Live," who tweeted about the "absolute thrill" of working with her.

I am humbled by your words and honored doesn't begin to describe how I feel about getting to sing these incredible songs. I can't wait!

Bareilles will star alongside John Legend and Alice Cooper, who will play Jesus and King Herod, respectively.

Can't wait for this adventure with you all... wow. https://t.co/gtoaa0U8Wr — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) January 6, 2018

In an official statement, NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt already called it — her interpretation of "I Don't Know How to Love Him" will become an "instant classic."

I was lucky enough to see Sara in "Waitress" and she gave as moving and as beautifully sung a performance as I've seen on a Broadway stage in a long time.

"Jesus Christ Superstar Live" will be broadcast from Marcy Armory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 1, which is Easter Sunday.