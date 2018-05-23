Jet Li's Manager Claims Actor Is 'In a Great Shape' Despite Viral Photo

Wikimedia Commons/Robert Scoble Featured in the image is actor Jet Li

Jet Li's manager assured concerned fans that the "Once Upon a Time in China" actor is in a good condition despite looking frail in a viral photo.

Speaking with USA Today, the Chinese actor's manager Steven Chasman said the health of the 55-year-old star is in tip-top state.

"We appreciate everyone's concern. But Jet is completely fine," Chasman stated. "There's nothing wrong with him. There's no life-threatening illness. He's in great shape," he added.

Li's fans became worried after seeing the photograph shared by one of his followers that was assumed to be taken in Tibet. A report from South China Morning Post speculated that the photo signified the degree of his hyperthyroidism and spinal problems since he seemed to need assistance when walking.

According to Li's manager, the circulating photo was simply taken out of context.

"It's one picture and people are making these interpretations from it," Chasman also stated. "If you took a picture me at the wrong angle and wrong time of the day, I could look frail as well," he added.

Chasman also told The Washington Post the even if the 55-year-old action star has been diagnosed with hyperthyroidism, he is still in the pink of health.

"He has hyperthyroidism that he's been dealing with for almost 10 years. It's nothing life-threatening and he's dealing with it," he said.

The actor's manager also mentioned that he recently spoke with Li's assistant, saying that everything is well and good.

Li talked about his thyroid problem in an interview in 2013. He mentioned that he was diagnosed with overactive thyroid back in 2010 but claimed that he still wants to work despite his condition. "I'm in pain, but I'm not suffering. I'm happy," the actor told the Associated Press during that time.

This is not the first time that the health of the Beijing-born actor was rumored to be spiraling down. In 2016, he refuted the speculations that his disease was worsening and he required a wheelchair in order to move.

"There is nothing to worry about my health," he told Straits Times during that time. He also cracked a joke about the situation. "I'm not sure which wheelchair company is putting out such news to sell more wheelchairs. Perhaps someone wants me to be a spokesman for their wheelchairs," Li went on to say.

Li's popularity spans in China up to the Western film markets. He appeared in the first three installments of "Shaolin Temple" and starred in Bruce Lee's "First of Fury" remake titled "Fist of Legend."

He also starred in several Hollywood blockbusters like "Lethal Weapon 4" in 1998, "Romeo Must Die" in 2000, "The One" and "Kiss of the Dragon" in 2001, "Cradle 2 the Grave" in 2003, and "Unleashed" in 2005. In 2010, the actor returned to the big screen when he portrayed the role of a mercenary in "The Expendables" then reprised the role in both "The Expendables 2" and "The Expendables 3."

The actor was last seen in a 20-minute short film titled "Gong Shou Dao" together with Alibaba founder and self-confessed martial arts fan Jack Ma. But he is reportedly in talks to appear in the live-action adaptation of Disney's "Mulan."