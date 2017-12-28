JetBlue Flight Skids Off and Spins After Landing on Icy Logan Airport Runway in Boston

A JetBlue flight that landed at Boston's Logan Airport on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, skidded off the runway and spun around after hitting a patch of ice. No one was injured in the incident, which ended up with the aircraft facing the opposite direction.

JetBlue Flight 50 from Savannah, Georgia just touched down at the Logan Airport at about 7:15 p.m. local time when it slid off a patch of ice, according to first-hand accounts.

Reuters/Shannon Stapleton The check-in area of JetBlue Airways is seen at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York January 14, 2016.

"We were straight and all of a sudden we started fishtailing. And, yeah, it started getting rough," said Steve Chisholm, of South Carolina, who was onboard that flight according to local news outlet WCVB 5.

"Once I realized we were going off the runway, I was like, 'uh-oh,'" said Terri Given, another JetBlue Flight 50 passenger from Savannah. "They said the wind coming in was really bad, then he landed, he thought he was OK, and hit some ice," he added.

By the time the Airbus A320 has finished sliding, it was facing 180 degrees from its original heading and has skidded to a stop between two runways. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the rough landing, according to Newsweek.

The flight's pilot later assured air traffic controllers that the skid was due to ice, but otherwise, no one was injured. "Everything's fine. We just skidded on the ice," the pilot reportedly said, according to ABC News.

"We just need a tow," the pilot would add. Passengers were later helped off the stranded aircraft by responders, and buses were provided to take them to the airport.

"No injuries have been reported at this time," a JetBlue spokesperson later told ABC News. As much as three inches of snow had fallen earlier Monday, which were later cleared so airport operations can resume.