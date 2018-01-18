'Jigsaw' Latest News, Rumors: Producers in Talks About 'Saw 9'?

Facebook/Saw A promotional photo of the upcoming movie "Jigsaw" of the "Saw" film franchise.

Although fans haven't heard anything about it for years, it seems like the "Saw" franchise is not dead after all. In fact, the producers of the franchise are already planning to make another installment.

The latest installment in the franchise, "Jigsaw," was not a major critical success, but it did well enough at the box office to justify "Saw 9." After the film closed in theaters, the producers have not given any word as to the future of the franchise — enough for fans to believe that the eighth installment was the end of it all.

If recent reports are to be believed, however, it looks like a "Saw 9" is not far from happening. According to reports, Twisted Pictures is currently in talks about "Saw 9," and while the producers are still on the talking stage, that alone suggests that the much-dreamed-of ninth installment in the franchise is getting closer to becoming a reality.

Although the "Saw" franchise has been messing with the lore since "Saw III," "Jigsaw" was able to make a major creative turnaround. It can be recalled that in the third installment, John Kramer (Tobin Bell) died. Despite his death, however, the character became pretty prominent in "Jigsaw." Considering the twists and turns introduced in the latest installment, it is difficult to judge where the franchise is heading and how "Saw 9" will keep the legacy alive without resorting to a reboot, but that's the most interesting part.

Since the producers of the franchise are still in talks about the possibility of "Saw 9," fans should not expect details about the next installment to surface until the discussions wrap. At this point, however, reports suggest that original "Jigsaw" directors Michael and Peter Spierig won't return to the directorial chair.

"Jigsaw" opened in theaters in 2017 and became one of "Saw's" most successful installments, earning more than $100 million at the global box office.