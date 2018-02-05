'Jigsaw' Leaves Doors Open for Potential 'Saw 9,' Directors Say

Facebook/Saw A promotional photo of the upcoming movie "Jigsaw" of the "Saw" film franchise.

Following the release of "Jigsaw" last fall, Lionsgate is keeping the horror legacy alive in "Saw 9." The next film in the "Saw" franchise is still in the early stages of development, but directors Peter Spierig and Michael Spierig have already revealed how "Saw 9" might be connected with "Jigsaw."

Although the studio has yet to officially announce "Saw 9," it looks pretty much like it is happening. In fact, just recently, the directors of "Jigsaw" revealed while promoting the film's home video release that certain aspects of the previous film actually set the foundation for "Saw 9" and the future of the entire franchise.

According to Peter, there were so many things that happened in "Jigsaw," so they talked about how those events could set the stage for future movies in the franchise. He said that while they wanted to make "Jigsaw" look complete in itself, the movie failed to answer some questions about certain characters and their arcs, so they're already in talks about where things in the franchise could potentially go.

Peter said they're considering certain ideas that could potentially come in the next couple of episodes of the franchise. "And we certainly talked about it with the producers and the writer and even the actors, where things potentially could go. It really becomes a question of does the audience want more? Are they keen to see these characters, the characters who survive and even sometimes the characters who don't survive can end up in another 'Saw film,' based on its history," he said in an interview with Screen Rant.

The latest installment in the franchise, "Jigsaw," proved to be a box office hit, although it left some fans disappointed due to its failure to introduce new interesting characters and new elements in the mythology. Despite that, the film left the door open for future movies, making "Saw 9" a huge possibility.