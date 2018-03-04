Jikken-hin Kazoku Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Taiwanese-Japanese science fiction anime series, “Jikken-hin Kazoku (Frankenstein Family),” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Yanai. It is also known as “Jikken-hin Kazoku: Creatures Family Days.”

A new key visual art and additional cast information have been revealed for the upcoming Taiwanese-Japanese science fiction anime series, "Jikken-hin Kazoku (Frankenstein Family)," also known as "Jikken-hin Kazoku: Creatures Family Days."

The announcement was made on the series' official Twitter account. The new key visual art, which can be seen above, shows the five main characters enjoying a night at a festival. These five characters are siblings who come from mad scientist parents, and who just yearn to be normal despite their strange monster-like features.

The newly announced cast members include Saori Hayami and Daisuke Namikawa. Hayami will be providing the voice of the 16-year-old Ashise, who is described as the second-born sibling. The plant genes in her system allow her to grow any plant out of her body whenever she wills it.

On the other hand, Namikawa will be taking on the role of the 17-year-old Snow, who is the oldest of the siblings. The white-dog genes fused into his body give him the ability to transform himself across three different forms: that of a full dog, a half dog, and a full human.

Previously announced cast members include Riho Sugiyama, who will be providing the voice of the genius and unmodified youngest sibling Tanis; Nanako Mori, who will be voicing the 16-year-old third-born sibling Aisley; and Yoshiko Ikuta, who will be taking on the role of the 14-year-old fourth-born sibling Suishi.

YouTube/日更計画

Aisley's spider genes allow her to grow spider legs out of her back, while Suishi's mind-reading ability has robbed her ability to make any kind of facial expression.

The series is being animated by Big Firebird Cultural Media, Co., Ltd. under the direction of Wei Tianxing. Cai Zhiheng is in charge of writing the scripts, Li Xiangmei is handling the character designs, and Liang Zhongwen is producing the project. Tomohiro Seki is the sound director for the Japanese language version.

The opening theme titled "Early Days" will be performed by Rin Akatsuki.

"Jikken-hin Kazoku: Creatures Family Days" will premiere simultaneously in Japan and Taiwan sometime in April.