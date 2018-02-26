Jill Duggar Dillard Pregnancy Rumors: Is She Pregnant With Baby #3?

Facebook/TheDuggarFamily Jill Duggar and son Samuel Scott

A recent Instagram post sparked new rumors speculating that Jill Duggar Dillard is expecting her third child.

The mother of two shared a photo of herself cuddling with her seven-month-old son Samuel Scott with the caption "Love my #babies #samuelscottdillard" Because of the hashtag, fans of the reality show star speculated that she was also referring to an upcoming child since they also speculated that she is showing a tiny baby bump in the photo according to a report from Radar Online.

Love my #babies #samuelscottdillard A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Feb 21, 2018 at 10:56am PST

This is not the first time that the fourth daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar from the "19 Kids and Counting" fame was believed to be carrying another baby. Just a week ago, her husband Derick Dillard shared a photo showing himself and their youngest son playing in their bedroom. But an eagle-eyed fan spotted a box of prenatal vitamins sitting on top of the couple's dresser.

While the couple opted to stay mum about the prenatal vitamins, several fans argued that the supplement can also be taken by nursing mothers. According to the website of Vitamin Code Prenatal Vitamins, the supplement is "specifically formulated to meet the unique needs of women during pre-conception, pregnancy and lactation, providing the nourishment to support both mom and her developing baby." This is why it is hard to determine if she is taking it for lactation.

Jill and Derick are also parents to two-year-old Israel David.

If Jill is really pregnant, her baby will the fourth Duggar child who will be welcomed by the family this year. Her younger sisters Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Joy-Anna Duggar-Forsyth are both expecting their first children with their respective husbands Jeremy Vuolo and Austin Forsyth, while their newly wedded brother Joseph just announced that he and wife Kendra are also waiting for the birth of their first son.

The Duggars have yet to confirm Jill's pregnancy in the coming days.