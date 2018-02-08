Jill Duggar Dillard Receives Heat for Book Recommendation

TLC Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard on the promo image for TLC's "Counting On."

Jill Duggar Dillard posted a book recommendation on social media that triggered backlash on the reality star.

Jill recently posted a book she was reading on Instagram, called "The Story of Reality" by author Gregory Koukl. In her caption, Jill vouched for the book as a good read and urged her followers to pick it up if they have questions about their faith.

"I'm not even finished with this book yet and it's so good! Just read chapters 13-15 today. If you've ever wondered #whydoesgodallowsuffering or you've stopped believing in God then you've gotta read this book!" her post reads.

Followers of Jill quickly jumped on her post, criticising her or accusing her that she no longer believes in God. Jill hasn't declared anything about her faith, but she has been sharing her hardships about her personal struggles in her family with husband Derick Dillard.

Jill had her second baby, Samuel, whom she had difficulty giving birth to. According to Inquisitr, Jill was in labor for 70 hours before Samuel came out. And even after Samuel was born, Jill and Derick took a while before they introduced their new baby to their followers.

When Derick finally showed a photo of Samuel on Instagram, fans were surprised to see Samuel still in the intensive care unit with a feeding tube and an oxygen tube still intact.

There are speculations that Jill underwent a hysterectomy when she gave birth to Samuel, which could be the cause of her struggles that was evident in her previous posts. On the other hand, others think that Derick had been unfaithful to Jill. However, these rumors have yet to be confirmed by either of them.

In terms of their faith, Jill and Derick have been committed to their missionary work as independent Baptists. The couple is affiliated with Cross Church and contribute to helping college kids learn more about God.