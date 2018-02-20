Jill Duggar Dillard's Husband Invites LGBTQ People to Church After Being Cut From 'Counting On'

TLC Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard on the previous promo image for TLC's "Counting On."

Jill Duggar Dillard's husband Derick Dillard might have changed his stance about the LGBTQ.

After speculations claimed that he was booted out of TLC's "Counting On" due to his controversial statements against transgender TV personality Jazz Jennings, Derick is now more reportedly open to interacting with the members of the LGBTQ community in his home church in Arkansas.

In a Twitter post, Derick extended his personal invitation to any LGBTQ person and anyone who is interested to meet him and his family at the Cross Church on Sunday, Feb. 25. He even posted the details about the exact time and place where he will be waiting.

I want to personally invite any LGBTQ person & anyone else who would like to come with my family and me to church next Sunday. See you there! :)



Please join us at 11:30

2801 McMillan Road

Fayetteville, AR

(on the corner of I-49 and Wedington) — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) February 18, 2018

However, his followers seemed to have opposing views about his invitation based on the comments on his post.

One of his followers questioned his intention of inviting a group of people who he initially described as a "myth," but he denied that he ever said that anybody was a myth. But the follower reminded him that he retweeted a post from TLC about the "I Am Jazz" star and said that it was a non-reality and believed that transgenderism is a myth. However, he claimed that he was pertaining to TLC and not to Jennings.

Another follower also asked for his purpose for the invitation. According to the former reality star, he was just "trying to be nice and extend the invite."

Derick's past statements against the 16-year-old reality star earned the public's ire. This reportedly caused him his stint at his wife's reality show with her other siblings. But according to the father of two, it was his decision to leave the show with Jill.

The couple is no longer included in the promo photos of "Counting On" which will premiere on TLC on Monday, Feb. 26, at 9 p.m. EST.

The Duggars are currently silent about Derick's LGBTQ invitation.