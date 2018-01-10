Jill Duggar Pregnancy Rumors: Can She Still Get Pregnant After Two Risky Childbirth?

TLC Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard on the promo image for TLC's "Counting On."

After giving birth to two kids, fans believed that Jill Duggar might not have any more children even if she wants to.

According to reports, fans of the "Counting On" star may not be able to carry another child due to her traumatic pregnancies in the past. One of the fans turned to Reddit to ask if the 26-year-old mother of two can still add another baby in her growing family with husband Derick Dillard.

"It seems like she has a very difficult time bearing children. I'm not a doctor so I'm not sure what the prognosis is regarding future pregnancies when you've already had two caesarean [sic] sections," the Redditor stated.

Some fans agreed that it would be risky for Duggar to have another pregnancy, since she already suffered from two traumatic childbirths in the past. When she was pregnant with her eldest son Israel David, she labored for 70 hours before she decided to go to the hospital for an emergency C-section. It also happened with her second son Samuel, since she also rushed to the emergency room after going through 40 hours of labor at their home.

But other fans commented that she could still give birth in the future. However, it might be impossible for her to try out a natural way of delivering the baby. It will also be a lot riskier for her. "Her subsequent deliveries will be riskier due to the increased likelihood of previa and accreta. If she happened to have either of these conditions (placenta previa or placenta accreta) and tried to deliver at home, she would almost certainly bleed to death before getting to the hospital," another fan said.

Meanwhile, new details about Samuel's birth were revealed after Dillard posted several photos to celebrate his mother's birthday. In one of the photos, Samuel was seen attached with tubes on his nose.

Some fans commented that the tube could be used to suck the fluid out of his lungs, which is reportedly normal for babies who came out through C-section.