Jill Duggar's Nose Piercing Shocks Fans

TLC Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard pose for their TLC's "Counting On."

Jill Duggar of the widely popular Duggar Family shocked fans over the weekend when she posted a photo of herself with a nose piercing. Although a nose piercing is not a big deal for most Americans, when it comes to Jill, it is, primarily because the Duggars are known for their traditional conservative values.

On Nov. 28, Jill shared on Instagram a selfie with her sons Israel, 2, and Samuel, 4 months. "When you are switching laundry from the washer to the dryer and realize you forgot to put laundry soap in the load you just washed! #laundryday #boymom #busymom," she captioned the photo.

The adorable image sent her followers in a frenzy after they noticed her nose piercing, with some even thinking that the "Counting On" star is already shying away from the conservative values instilled in her by her parents growing up. Some even consider her new piercing as an apparent sign of rebellion.

After posting the photo, fans were quick to call out Jill and associated her new look with the devoutness of the Duggars as a Christian family. Fans who were shocked by Jill's nose piercing immediately took to Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit to either express their shock or give their support to Jill.

On one Reddit thread, fans of the Duggars even dug up a recent image of Jill posing with her knee-revealing pants. Fans pointed out that the way the "Counting On" star looks today is already far different from how she looked before, wearing long dresses that were in line with her Christian family's dress code.

"I'm shocked she got her nose pierced considering how conservative they are!" one fan said. "Did not expect to ever see her with a nose ring!! Lol it's super cute but still #shocker" another fan said.

While some were shocked by Jill's new nose piercing, some pointed out that it might not be real. Some fans commented on the post asking her if she really got her nose pierce and pleading her to reply. Jill has yet to respond to the comments.