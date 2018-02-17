Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Share Secret for Strong Marriage

YouTube/ TLC Screenshot of young Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar as a couple from a "19 Kids and Counting's" promo video

Parents of the Duggar household just dropped some marriage tips for all the couples out there. Love was in the air for the Duggar family, and Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar decided to share their secret for a strong marriage.

Jim and Michelle shared six relationship tips via a blog post on Valentine's Day. The couple first opened with "We love each other more today than the day we married. Our love has grown richer & deeper each passing year."

First on the list is the commitment to never put each other down in times of troubles and to also never "call each other names (except sweetie, honey, etc...)." The second advice is to be vocal when showing appreciation either in public or private and to always say "I love you" to each other.

Jim and Michelle also said that love notes are timeless, and that every couple should regularly give one to each other. The fourth one is to "pray together." Next, "weekly date nights" and to always see each other as best friends.

The last one is to fulfill the marriage vow to "stay together for better or for worse, in sickness and in health, till death do us part." The pair said the strong commitment they show to their children assures them about the security and importance of marriage as a lifetime commitment.

The couple then ended the blog post with "When any couple seeks to follow God, it is an incredible adventure."

The Duggars are now looking forward to the new members soon to join their family with Joy-Anna due to give birth this month. Next up will be Joseph and Kendra Duggar welcoming grandchildren number 11, and then Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo with their soon-to-be child.

The Duggar family also recently celebrated the 10th birthday of their adopted son Tyler.