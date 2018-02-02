Jim Parsons News: 'Big Bang Theory' Actor Joins Zac Efron's Ted Bundy Movie

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Actor Jim Parsons from "The Big Bang Theory" holds up his Emmy award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series backstage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011.

"Big Bang Theory" star Jim Parsons joins Zac Efron in a movie about American serial killer Ted Bundy.

According to a report of The Hollywood Reporter, Parsons will play the role of Larry Simpson, the lead prosecutor during the 1979 trial of Bundy in Miami. Parsons is known for his role as Sheldon in the long-running CBS comedy "Big Bang Theory," which is currently in its 12th season.

Apart from Parsons and Efron, who will star as the notorious serial killer, the movie, which is titled "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile," also stars John Malkovich, Lily Collins, Jeffrey Donovan, Kaya Scodelario, and Grace Victoria Cox.

"Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile" is currently filming in Covington, Kentucky with Joe Berlinger lending his directorial expertise to the project.

The movie is based on the life of Bundy and his horrific crimes with the script written by Michael Werwie.

To the uninitiated, Bundy was a notorious serial killer in the 1970s. After admitting that he had murdered 30 female college students, he was sentenced to death, and admitted to killing many other victims after he had been convicted.

Prior to his death by electric chair in 1989, Bundy granted multiple interviews to several news outlets, detailing how he carried out his crimes. When the killer's interviews were collated by CBS for its "Voice of a Serial Killer" special last year, criminologist and author Christopher Berry-Dee came to a conclusion that Bundy's crimes were fueled by his hatred towards his first girlfriend who eventually dumped him.

Because of his grudge towards his first girlfriend, Bundy chose victims who resembled his first girlfriend: young, brunette, and at the prime of their lives.

"It was a slap in the face to Ted who was trying to become somebody special. He harboured a grudge," Berry Dee said.

No release date has been announced for "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile" yet, which is produced by Michael Costigan, Michael Simkin, Ara Keshishian and Nicolas Chartier.