Jim Parsons News: Television Star to Join Zac Efron in Upcoming Ted Bundy Crime Movie

Reuters/ Mike Blake "The Big Bang Theory" star Jim Parsons during the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards back in 2015

Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy recipient Jim Parsons is joining the cast upcoming murder film "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile." Parsons will be working with "The Greatest Showman" star Zac Efron who will portray the serial killer Ted Bundy in the film.

Parsons, also known as Sheldon Cooper in the famous sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," has had his fair share of movies like "Hidden Figures" and the animated film "Home." The upcoming biographical film about the most notorious killers of all time will be among the biggest movies in Parsons' career.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Parsons will portray the role of Larry Simpson, the lead prosecutor during the 1979 Miami trial involving Bundy. The television star will be working alongside brilliant actors like Lily Collins, John Malkovich, Jeffrey Donovan, Haley Joel Osment, and more.

Many of Parsons' fans are excited to see Sheldon Cooper on a different platform, portraying a different character, and on the big screen no less. There are even some people suggesting that Parsons should play Bundy and not Efron. A netizen commented on Cinemablend saying, "The guy definitely has something sinister and very creepy going on behind those eyes." Another one commented, "He doesn't have the right look for Bundy. Though I can totally see him playing a sinister character."

This will be the first time Parsons will be working with these Hollywood stars including Efron, who will be playing the charismatic killer Bundy.

The story will center on Bundy, his life, his crimes, and his conviction from the perspective of his girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer to be played by Collins.

Production for the movie is already underway with Joe Berlinger taking the helm as director and Covington, Kentucky as the shooting grounds.

The release date for the movie is yet to be announced by the production company.