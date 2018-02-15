Facebook/The Big Bang Theory Shown is Jim Parsons as Sheldon in the hit comedy "The Big Bang Theory."

"The Big Bang Theory" actor Jim Parsons is set to top-bill the film adaptation of the Matthew Lopez's play "The Legend of Georgia McBride."

According to reports, New Regency and Fox 2000 have acquired the rights to "The Legend of Georgia McBride," which will be produced by Parsons as well, along with Todd Spiewak, via their That's Wonderful Productions production. The movie's screenplay will be written by Lopez himself while Eric Norsoph will executive produce and oversee the movie, which will be distributed by Fox.

Parson will be breathing life to the character of Miss Tracy Mills, a veteran drag queen who mentors a broke young man in the art of performing, and eventually transforming him to a show-stopping drag queen from being an ineffective Elvis impersonator.

"After years of struggling at a small-time club in the Florida Panhandle, Casey realizes it's now or never for his career as an Elvis impersonator. Enter Miss Tracy Mills, a self-proclaimed grand dame of drag who guarantees Casey's life is about to get 'all shook up.' Matthew Lopez's hip-shakin', heartwarming tale explores what happens when one man trades in his blue suede shoes for platform pumps and discovers he ain't nothing but a drag queen," goes the synopsis of the stageplay version of "The Legend of Georgia McBride," which captured the hearts of viewers and critics alike.

Apart from the big-screen adaptation of the stage play, Parsons is also slated to appear in a Zac Efron movie that will be based on the life of the notorious American serial killer Ted Bundy, titled "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile." Parsons will play the role of Larry Simpson, the lead prosecutor in 1979 Miami trial that finally convicted Bundy, who will be portrayed by Efron.

Parsons is also slated to star in the Broadway revival of "The Boys in the Band."