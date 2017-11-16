Jimmy Fallon Returns to 'The Tonight Show' in an Emotion-Filled Night

Facebook/FallonTonight Featured is "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy Fallon returns to "The Tonight Show" after the devastating loss of his mother.

It has been an emotional on "The Tonight Show" as host Jimmy Fallon finally made his return following the death of his mother, Gloria Fallon. Fallon's beloved mother passed away at the age of 68 on Nov. 4, and a day before her death, it was reported that she fell ill and was hospitalized. Upon his return, the 43-year-old talk show host made sure to give his mother a proper tribute as well as addressing her death with his audience.

Jimmy Fallon immediately canceled his shows when his mother was hospitalized and for a few days, the show ran re-runs as their host mourned for his loss.

"I feel so grateful to be able to do this every single night and I'm very appreciative of all the support from all of you that my family received over the past week and we're going to continue to work really hard to bring some light and laughter into the world," Jimmy shared. "Thank you for watching. Thank you for helping me and my family recover from this loss. Mom, I'll never stop trying to make you laugh. I love you," he added.

Fallon called his mother her "best audience" and shared how he strived to always make his mother laugh since she is the show's biggest fan. When they were in the hospital, Fallon says he squeezed her hand told her how much he loves her.

During the show, pop superstar Taylor Swift also made a surprise appearance. The show's writer, Mike DiCenzo, explains that Swift was not scheduled to appear on the show but had done so after she was approached to help surprise Jimmy Fallon.

Swift, who had just recently released her latest album "Reputation," had performed her song "New Year's Eve" which coincidentally bore the lyrics "'Squeeze my hand 3 times in the back of the taxi," a gesture Fallon did with his mother often.