Jimmy Kimmel Is Hoping For Another 'Envelopegate'

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson Jimmy Kimmel readies himself for another hosting stint for the 2018 Academy Awards.

Kimmel is set to return as the host of the upcoming 2018 Academy Awards on Sunday, and he exclaims that he wants another "envelopegate" to take place.

"I want it to happen again," the host joked at an interview retrieved by USA Today. Last year, Kimmel had already joked in an official statement, "If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!"

The 2017 Oscars was a memorable one with the "envelopegate" mistake wherein award presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced the wrong winner for the Best Picture. After the fiasco, host Jimmy Kimmel tried to fix the awkward situation with his spills.

The "La La Land" crew, who were mistakenly awarded Best Picture, were giving their speeches when it was revealed that "Moonlight" was the actual winners. As Justin Horowitz, the producer for "La La Land," tried to lighten up the situation by announcing that the presenters announced them as winners by mistake, Kimmel jumped in to make the most of his hosting role.

"This is very unfortunate that this happened. Personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this," Kimmel jokingly said, referring to Harvey's famous Miss Universe mistake, after "Moonlight" was announced as the actual winner. "I would like you to see you get an Oscar anyway. Why can't we just give out a whole bunch of them?"

Kimmel told People that several viewers still ask him about the "Envelopegate" incident. The 50-year-old television host recalled on a video uploaded in his YouTube channel that he and the presenters were all confused with what was happening.

"So we're sitting there, and you just kind of figure, well, the host will go on stage and clear this up. And then I remember, 'Oh, I'm the host!'" Kimmel shared.

The 2018 Oscars is set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 4.