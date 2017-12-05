Jimmy Kimmel Shows Rian Johnson the Characters He Created for the Next 'Star Wars' Trilogy

Facebook/JimmyKimmelLive Promotional picture for "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Friday night's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" saw talk show host Jimmy Kimmel pitch some "Star Wars" characters to "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson. Johnson, together with some of the lead stars of the film, guested on the show to promote "The Last Jedi."

While "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" has yet to hit theaters, the new "Star Wars" trilogy written and directed by Johnson after "Star Wars Episode IX" wraps up is already in the early stages of development. With Johnson in his studio, Kimmel took the opportunity to have a "pitch meeting" with the filmmaker to let him hear some of his ideas for the new trilogy.

"Well, we've been working on some stuff and I think we can help you with this. You don't have to use all of these, but I think there are definitely going to be 7 or 18 characters of these that you're going to like and are going to want to use," Kimmel told Johnson.

During the show, Kimmel and his sidekick Guillermo showed Johnson a hilarious video featuring the "Star Wars" characters created by Kimmel, making the studio audience chuckle off their feet. Among the characters presented by the side-splitting talk show host were "Bikini Chewbacca," "Senor Tapas," and the "Star Boys." Kimmel described Senor Tapas as an alien who serves food in tiny portions, and the "Star Boys" as "Star Wars'" own kind of One Direction.

As "Star Wars: The Last Jedi's" release date nears, the cast and crew of the film are already gracing interviews left and right to build the hype around the highly-anticipated "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" sequel. Friday night's gathering on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was their biggest interview gathering yet, with Johnson appearing alongside lead stars Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Andy Serkis, Laura Dern, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tan, and Gwendoline Christie.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will hit theaters on Dec. 15.