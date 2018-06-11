Jimmy McGill Tries to Resist Coming Into the Dark Side in 'Better Call Saul' Season 4

Facebook/BetterCallSaulAMC Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman in 'Better Call Saul'

Bob Odenkirk teased that fans have a lot to look forward to when "Better Call Saul" returns for season 4, especially about his character Jimmy McGill's transition to becoming the infamous Saul Goodman from "Breaking Bad."

Speaking during the ATX Television Festival with series creator Vince Gilligan to promote the show's fourth season, Odenkirk disclosed that he opted to veer away from the script of the upcoming season for a bit because he wants to see his Jimmy resist turning into the sly character that "Breaking Bad" fans loved to hate.

He also told the panel that viewers could expect to see a lot of drama in the relationship between Jimmy and colleague Kim Wexler.

"If you're intrigued by the Jimmy-Kim relationship, this next season is gonna knock you out," Odenkirk said as reported by Entertainment Weekly. "There are scenes between Jimmy and Kim that are on another level that you haven't seen on this show. They're outside of character that a real couple needs to have," he added.

The actor also mentioned that the reason his character was known as the miserable lawyer in "Breaking Bad" was that Kim was no longer there for him. This could mean that the couple's relationship will not make it past the fourth season of the spin-off.

The actor also revealed during the event the idea about the spin-off that centers on Saul's past came from a "Breaking Bad" cameraman while filming the character's debut episode in the now-defunct crime drama.

Gilligan, on the other hand, revealed that the idea dawned upon him as a joke that was passed around in the writers' room of the original series. Then after the production of "Breaking Bad" wrapped up, they started to sell the idea to Sony.

He also revealed that they actually have no concrete plans for the spin-off when they were talking to Sony and AMC. "We thought it might be a half-hour sitcom. We thought about ripping off Dr. Katz. Week in and week out famous comics would come in with their legal problems. But we knew nothing about writing straight-up comedy," the series creator stated.

Aside from Jimmy and Kim's relationship, fans of "Better Call Saul" should look forward to the return of Jimmy's older brother Chuck (Michael McKean).

The fan-favorite character died after accidentally kicking an oil lantern and burning his own house. But it will not be the last time that he will appear in the TV series. However, fans will have to get used to seeing him in flashback sequences.

McKean confirmed his character's death in an interview with The New York Times in 2017. According to the actor, Chuck's death will have a major impact on his younger brother's fate.

"One of the things that made Jimmy Saul Goodman is the burden of, if not guilt, then that nagging feeling of having being somehow involved [in Chuck's demise]," McKean stated. "So that's what he has to deal with, and it's one of the things that made him wind up in a Cinnabon in Omaha."

AMC will release the premiere episode of "Better Call Saul" season 4 on Monday, Aug. 6, at 9 p.m. EDT.