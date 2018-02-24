Jinger Duggar Baby News: A Peek at Her 18-Week Baby Bump

"Counting On" star Jinger Duggar Vuolo shows off her 18-week-old bump in her regular baby update.

The 24-year-old soon-to-be mother took to Instagram earlier this week to give her fans a glimpse of her baby bump.

In the photo captioned, "Update on Baby Vuolo," she was posing sideways, making the bump more visible. Also in the photo is a chalkboard, which writes, "18 weeks. Baby is the size of a bell pepper."

Married life sure looks good on the reality star, who fans could not help but note have started wearing pants since she wedded her husband Jeremy Vuolo and moved to Laredo, Texas.

Just a day after posting her baby update, she posted a photo of the two of them, where she is notably wearing a white pair of pants. Jinger, along with her Duggar sisters, is known for sticking to long skirts, as a Baptist family custom.

Many fans lauded her style and the freedom she gets now that she is living away from her family.

The couple first announced that they are finally expecting after 14 months of marriage in early January.

"It's hard to believe that we are at this new stage in life," Jinger says in a video announcement, where she also makes a fearless forecast. "I think it's going to be a boy."

Jeremy agrees, but keeps his hopes to have a "little princess." He clarifies, though, that they are "happy any way."

"I am hoping, praying, that the baby will act like, talk like, be like Jinger," the 30-year-old pastor adds, explaining he was a "terror" growing up.

Jinger and Jeremy are not the only ones who have a bun in the oven in the "Counting On" family. Joseph Duggar and his wife Kendra announced in December that they are also expecting their first child, which was recently revealed to be a boy. Joy Anna is expected to give birth to her first baby with Austin Forsyth this February or March.

If the rumors are true, their older sister Jessa is also pregnant with her third child with Ben Seewald.