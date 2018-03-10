Jinger Duggar Celebrates the 20th Week of Her Pregnancy in New Baby Bump Update

YouTube/TLC Jinger Duggar-Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo during an interview with TLC.

Jinger Duggar is happily halfway through her pregnancy as she posts new baby bump update.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to update her fans with a photo featuring her 20-week-old baby bump. Posing in a matching black, tight-fitting shirt and pants, Jinger was all smiles as she stood in front of a sign indicating the 20th week of her pregnancy.

For a number of weeks now, Jeremy Vuolo's wife had been constantly keeping her fans up to date on her journey to becoming a mother.

Back in January, Jinger and Jeremy announced that they were finally expecting a child together. The two got married in November 2016, and while the Duggar children have been known to announce their pregnancies a few months after their weddings, Jinger and Jeremy were a unique case since the couple actually waited to get settled before trying to expand their own family. Their decision to wait prompted a lot of speculations as to why the couple doesn't seem to keen on producing a child of their own, but thankfully, it looks like the time has finally come for the couple to start building their family.

The couple revealed the wonderful news in a statement, saying: "The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage. We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be... Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: we are expecting our first child! We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy."

No news has come as to what gender the "Counting On" stars' baby would be. It is possible that the couple is still unaware of this information but since most couples find out their baby's genders in the 16 to 20 weeks of the pregnancy, it may not take too long before an announcement is made.