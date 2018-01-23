Jinger Duggar Pregnancy News: Baby's Expected Date Revealed

Facebook/countingontlc Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo posed for a promo image for 'Counting On'

The arrival of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo's first child has been revealed.

In Vuolo's profile on the Grace Community Church's Pastor's page, the bio unveiled the information about his family life and his upcoming baby. According to the bio, he and the sixth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar will welcome their first child in July.

The couple who tied the knot in November 2016 made their pregnancy announcement in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

"The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage," the Vuolos stated in their pregnancy announcement. "We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord's mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!"

While the couple only made the announcement early this month, some fans of the "19 Kids and Counting" star believed that Duggar's baby bump is already showing.

According to reports, fans took notice of the 24-year-old mother-to-be's pregnancy belly in one of Vuolo's latest Instagram post.

The report noted the fans' observation in the photo of the couple where Duggar was sporting a blazer that opens on her midsection. Fans believed that she is already showing her baby bump. However, the said bump could just be the shadow of Duggar's black outfit that blended with her Vuolo's dark suit.

Unlike her sisters Jill Duggar-Dillard and Jessa Duggar-Seewald, Duggar opted to keep her pregnancy details under the radar on social media. She still has not posted anything about it since her pregnancy announcement at the beginning of the year. But the Vuolos are expected to talk about it in the coming days.