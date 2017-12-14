Jinger Duggar Pregnancy Rumors: Is Jinger Hiding A Baby Bump Underneath Her Winter Clothes?

Facebook/countingontlc Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo in one of the episodes of TLC's "Counting On"

The Duggars might be adding another baby to their ever-growing family if the rumors about Jinger Duggar-Vuolo's pregnancy turned out to be true.

According to reports, Jinger's husband Jeremy Vuolo sparked the latest pregnancy rumors about her when he posted a video on Instagram where she seemed to be rubbing her belly while playing in the snow.

The weather outside is frightful. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Dec 8, 2017 at 5:38am PST

Fans believed that the gesture was hinting about the highly-anticipated addition in the Duggar-Vuolo household. Others reportedly noticed that Jinger was wearing loose clothes, which could mean that the 23-year-old reality star is hiding her baby bump under her sweater.

However, the couple remains mum about Jinger's rumored pregnancy, while the entire Duggar family are also silent about any pregnancy announcement.

The Vuolos were married in November 2016, and fans of the family had been waiting for them to have their own child since they got married.

Aside from her speculated pregnancy, fans of the "Counting On" star also noticed that she is wearing a pair of pants again in the video. This is a big deal since those who have watched the Duggars in their former show "19 Kids and Counting" knows that the daughters of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are only allowed to wear long skirts. This could mean that she is not afraid to go against the norms.

Some of the fans wrote positive feedbacks on the post. According to one of the fans, "It does not matter what she's wearing. I know my Lord loves me for how I live for him and walk in his path for my life. Do the work for him and be a light for others. She is not scandalous and flaunting her body." Another stated that it was nice to see her look so happy.

The Duggars are expected to release a statement to confirm Jinger's pregnancy in case it is true.