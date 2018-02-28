Joaquin Phoenix Claims He Hasn't Heard About the 'Joker' Movie

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Joaquin Phoenix poses at the premiere of "Inherent Vice" at TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California December 10, 2014.

Rumor has been swirling around that Joaquin Phoenix is going to star in Warner Bros.' standalone "Joker Origin" movie. In a recent interview, the actor added to the mystery surrounding his involvement in the project when he expertly dodged questions that had to do with the movie.

In 2017, Warner Bros. and DC Films announced that they were planning to make a "Joker" movie outside the DC Extended Universe. To be produced by Martin Scorsese and directed by Todd Phillips, the movie will reportedly star Leonardo DiCaprio as the Clown Prince of Crime. More recent reports, however, point out to Phoenix being the actor that both studios want for the role.

While busy promoting "Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot" this week, Phoenix was asked about the standalone "Joker" movie, and the actor seemed to have deliberately avoided the question. Claiming he had no idea about the "Joker" movie the French interviewer from Allocine was talking about, Phoenix said he had never heard of the project, although he did say that it sounded amazing.

Asked about the movie, Phoenix said, "What movie about the Joker?" When the interviewer apologized, Phoenix responded, "I have no idea what you're talking about. Don't be sorry."

Although it is possible that Phoenix really has no idea about the project, some find it unbelievable that he has not heard about the project when his involvement in it has been in the rumor mill for the past weeks. There are speculations that Phoenix was simply playing coy during the interview since neither Warner Bros. nor DC Films have confirmed his involvement in the project.

Since he started his career, Phoenix has never starred in a superhero movie. He was previously tapped to play Lex Luther in "Batman V Superman" and the titular character in "Doctor Strange," but he ended up turning down both offers.