(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Actress and director Jodie Foster.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn has commented on Jodie Foster's remark about superhero movies, in which she compared what she described as "bad content" to fracking.

In an interview with Radio Times, the award-winning actress, who recently directed the acclaimed "Black Mirror" episode "Archangel," indicated she was not very keen on directing "$200m movies about superheroes."

Studios making bad content in order to appeal to the masses and shareholders is like fracking. You get the best return right now but you wreck the earth. It's ruining the viewing habits of the American population and then ultimately the rest of the world.

Foster said that the computer-generated imagery (CGI) and that sort of "spectacle" are not why she makes movies:

I feel like I make movies because there are things I have to say in order to figure out who I am or my place in the world, or for me to evolve as a person.

Gunn, who is known for directing the ensemble films featuring the Marvel Comics superheroes "Guardians of the Galaxy," took to Twitter to react to Foster's comment.

He thinks that the actress "looks at film in an old-fashioned way where spectacle film can't be thought-provoking."

It's often true but not always. Her belief system is pretty common and isn't totally without basis. I say not without basis because most studio franchise films are somewhat soulless — and that is a real danger to the future of movies. But there are also quite a few exceptions. For cinema to survive I believe spectacle films NEED to have a vision and heart they traditionally haven't. And some of us are doing our best to move in that direction. Creating spectacle films that are innovative, humane, and thoughtful is what excites me about this job.

Gunn admired how Foster sees filmmaking as something that's "primarily about her own personal growth," but also said that he said that there is more to "spending many millions of dollars on a film."