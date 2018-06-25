Joe Jackson Hospitalized Due to Terminal Cancer

Wikimedia Commons/Georges Biard Featured in the image is Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson

The Jackson family is facing a new hurdle as patriarch Joe Jackson battles the final stages of terminal cancer.

Sources from the family told TMZ that the father of Michael, Janet, and the Jackson 5 was admitted in a hospital due to the terminal disease. But he was diagnosed with the illness for a while.

According to the online tabloid, Joe's wife Katherine was recently seen at his bedside. Some of his children and grandchildren were also seen in the hospital as well.

But a report from The Daily Mail claimed that some of the members of the famous musical family were banned from visiting him, including Katherine and eldest daughter Rebbie. The family reportedly begged Joe's manager Charles Coupet from allowing them to see the 89-year-old patriarch, and they were finally allowed to see him Tuesday this week.

Joe and Katherine's fourth child Jermaine reportedly told the British publication that their family is going through a major difficulty due to the patriarch's situation.

"No one knew what was going on - we shouldn't have to beg, plead, and argue to see our own father, especially at a time like this," he stated. "We have been hurting. We were not being told where he was and couldn't get the full picture. Even from the doctor. My mother was worried sick," he added.

Jermaine also said that his father is very frail at the moment, and it seemed like his time on Earth is already limited. "The family needs to be by his bedside - that's our only intention in his final days," he also said.

Joe is well known in the American music industry because of his guidance to his children to reach massive success. He managed The Jackson 5's career. But some of his children, including Michael, accused him of physical and mental abuse.

The octogenarian reportedly dealt with a lot of illnesses in the past years.