Joel Edgerton on 'Bright' Netflix Film: Created for Audiences, not Critics

Facebook/BrightMovie A promo poster for the Netflix original film "Bright"

In a recent interview, Australian actor and director Joel Edgerton discussed the Netflix film "Bright," wherein he played one of the main protagonists. Additionally, he mentioned why it is important to review the feedback from critics, as well as audiences, in order to come up with a potentially successful franchise.

As reported by Collider, Edgerton discussed his theory as to why there is a discrepancy in the critics versus audience score on Rotten Tomatoes for "Bright." The 43-year-old actor also cited the space opera saga "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," wherein critics gave it a very high score, while the audiences gave mixed reviews.

As for the Netflix big budget film, he speculates that there is "extra critical hate" towards the movie due to the shift in the paradigm of the movie-going experience. At the beginning of the conversation, Edgerton pointed out that the film reeled in more than $100 million during the opening weekend, which influenced the immediate go-ahead signal by the streaming juggernaut to produce a sequel.

Edgerton went on to say that the film may perhaps be a "a movie that needs to be reviewed by public opinion rather than viewed through the highbrow prism of film criticism." It is safe to assume from this statement that the creators responsible for the Netflix original film are not after the opinions of film critics, but are more concerned with what their fans think.

The success of the film is largely due to the successful marketing strategy of Netflix, which has proven that no number of film critics can botch a successful film release if the necessary preparations have been set. However, Edgerton still believes that the entire cast and crew of "Bright" may still be able to learn from the success of the first film, and analyze which parts of it they can utilize moving forward in the franchise.