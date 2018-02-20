Joel McHale Moves to Netflix With a New Show, Promises Wider Coverage of Topics

Facebook/TheJoelMcHaleShow Joel McHale moves to Netflix with his own commentary series.

Joel McHale has joined the Netflix family with his own weekly segment, where he promises to cover more content for his growing audience.

McHale is now part of Netflix's growing network with his own weekly commentary series, titled "The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale." The show launched last Feb. 18, which McHale announced on Twitter.

"Shhh. The wait is over. The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale is Now Streaming, only on Netflix," his post reads.

McHale is very happy to be part of Netflix, especially because the streaming network is giving him the opportunity to have a wider reach. He also revealed that unlike other networks he's worked with, his show will have no restrictions.

"Netflix has such huge access, so we are going to make fun of shows around the world," McHale shared in an interview with Variety. The show host then revealed how he was restricted by his previous networks.

"E! didn't like it when we'd make fun of clips from ESPN — they'd be like, 'That's sports! That's not our audience!'" McHale explained. He also shared how the network, after having a new administration, restricted him in covering the Kardashians on his show.

"The next administration, the president said to my face, 'Don't make fun of the Kardashians. We don't want you to make fun of the Kardashians anymore,'" McHale revealed. The host believed that from there, his segment would go downhill because making fun of their own was what made the show work.

Moving forward, McHale is confident to be in the hands of Netflix. He emphasized the network's "great taste," as well as knowing who their audiences were and what they wanted.

The former "The Soup" host also appreciates that Netflix is being supportive of him about his commentary series. When he asked the network how long his show should be, Netflix responded with, "How long do you want it to be?"

"The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale" airs every Sunday on Netflix.